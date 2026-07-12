Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 440.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,291 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 193,360 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 75,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,876,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.03. 6,296,685 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,124. The company's 50-day moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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