Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $53.48 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $53,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $41,139,054 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $12.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,233. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $409.39 and its 200 day moving average is $349.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

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