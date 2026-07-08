Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $763,792,000. Larch Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $605,829,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NU by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in NU by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 29,813,810 shares of the company's stock worth $499,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Nu Holdings to $20 from $18 and kept an overweight rating, signaling higher expected upside and reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Read More

JPMorgan raised its price target on Nu Holdings to $20 from $18 and kept an overweight rating, signaling higher expected upside and reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish analysis argued that Nu Holdings has a large growth runway in Latin America, strong capital and margin profile, and the ability to sustain 20%+ earnings growth as it expands into underbanked markets.

Recent bullish analysis argued that Nu Holdings has a large growth runway in Latin America, strong capital and margin profile, and the ability to sustain 20%+ earnings growth as it expands into underbanked markets. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note said NU is trading at a lower valuation than in the past, with strong net interest income growth and expanding credit activity supporting the view that the shares may be undervalued.

Another bullish note said NU is trading at a lower valuation than in the past, with strong net interest income growth and expanding credit activity supporting the view that the shares may be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Nu Holdings announced an August 6 shareholder meeting to approve 2025 results and board slate, which is a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact.

Nu Holdings announced an August 6 shareholder meeting to approve 2025 results and board slate, which is a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Despite the optimistic analyst coverage, the stock has been under pressure recently, and a market recap noted NU fell more than the broader market in the latest session.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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