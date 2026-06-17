Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires 18,566 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,530,187,000 after buying an additional 2,568,765 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Shopify by 7,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $184,883,000 after buying an additional 1,132,545 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 92.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $259,124,000 after buying an additional 1,079,494 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $140,930,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here