Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 86,390 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,725 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares accounts for about 2.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.50% of Civista Bancshares worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIVB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the bank's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the bank's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company's stock.

More Civista Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Civista Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Civista beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $0.69 per share versus the $0.67 consensus, with net income rising to $14.3 million from $11.0 million a year ago. Article Title

Civista beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $0.69 per share versus the $0.67 consensus, with net income rising to $14.3 million from $11.0 million a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Management said it expects mid-single-digit loan growth in 2026, suggesting continued business expansion even as a CEO transition begins next month. Article Title

Management said it expects mid-single-digit loan growth in 2026, suggesting continued business expansion even as a CEO transition begins next month. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and raised its price target to $31 from $29, reinforcing a constructive outlook on the shares. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and raised its price target to $31 from $29, reinforcing a constructive outlook on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated the record date for its previously declared third-quarter cash dividend; dividend scheduling changes usually support income-focused investors but are not a major operational catalyst. Article Title

The company updated the record date for its previously declared third-quarter cash dividend; dividend scheduling changes usually support income-focused investors but are not a major operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, so it is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock today. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Civista Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Civista Bancshares's payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Civista Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Civista Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Civista Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here