Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. $NPB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB - Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,624 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,010 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Bancshares makes up about 1.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Northpointe Bancshares worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,577 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northpointe Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northpointe Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

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Northpointe Bancshares Price Performance

NPB opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Northpointe Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northpointe Bancshares

In other news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,930. This represents a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Alan Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $430,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,800,706.50. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $410,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Northpointe Bancshares Profile

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

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