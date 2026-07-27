Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $2 Million in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. $HTB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.28% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $19,884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,926,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTB stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.98.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,214.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,980.68. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,550. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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