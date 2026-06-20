Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,179 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 596.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $310.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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