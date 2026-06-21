Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Broadcom by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $411.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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