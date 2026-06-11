MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $323,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company's stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company's stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Key MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,588.29 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,720.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,878.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,200.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,255.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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