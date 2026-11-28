Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,166 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.53% of MercadoLibre worth $462,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Wedbush Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NBT Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Markowski Investments purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,533.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,333.54 and a one year high of $2,342.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,679.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,757.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.27 by ($0.44). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.32 EPS. MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,300.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised MercadoLibre from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,160.59.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates an online commerce and financial technology platform serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. Founded in Argentina in 1999 by Marcos Galperin, the company has expanded its services across the region. Its commerce operations include the Mercado Libre marketplace, where users can buy and sell products, as well as tools for businesses to establish online stores and advertise. Mercado Envíos supports shipping and delivery, helping connect merchants with customers.

Further Reading

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