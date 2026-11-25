Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 563.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,985 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $60,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,445,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $780,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,261,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 72.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,614 shares of the company's stock worth $174,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,450.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,692.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,762.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,333.54 and a 12-month high of $2,342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.27 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,160.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates an online commerce and financial technology platform focused on Latin America. Founded in Argentina in 1999, the company connects buyers and sellers through its marketplace, where businesses and individuals can list and purchase a wide range of products. The company's services also include Mercado Pago, which offers digital payment and financial services for transactions on and off its marketplace. MercadoLibre supports commerce with services such as Mercado Envíos, its shipping and logistics platform, and provides advertising tools for merchants and brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

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