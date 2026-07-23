MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company's stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 67.6% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company's stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,258.67.

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Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,799.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,495.00 and a 1 year high of $2,548.50. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,697.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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