MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,801.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,548.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,705.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,815.81.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,258.67.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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