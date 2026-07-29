Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,933,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,435,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,098,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,354 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,530,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $585,192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,753,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,973,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.66 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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