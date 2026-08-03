Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,618,416 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $130.49 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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