Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,685 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.96.

View Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $88.99 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,495,520. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,114 shares of company stock worth $8,492,308. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor demand / ETF interest lifted chip stocks — analysts and investors cited smart‑beta semiconductor ETFs as an on‑ramp for growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) flows into the sector, which can boost large-cap suppliers like ON. FTXL: A Smart Beta Semiconductor ETF For GARP Investors

Broader semiconductor demand / ETF interest lifted chip stocks — analysts and investors cited smart‑beta semiconductor ETFs as an on‑ramp for growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) flows into the sector, which can boost large-cap suppliers like ON. Positive Sentiment: Retail/short‑squeeze interest in smaller semiconductor names has spilled over into the group, lifting sentiment across the sector and helping beat‑up suppliers rally along with higher‑profile chip names. Investors Are Betting on a Major Short Squeeze in Navitas Semiconductor Stock

Retail/short‑squeeze interest in smaller semiconductor names has spilled over into the group, lifting sentiment across the sector and helping beat‑up suppliers rally along with higher‑profile chip names. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting ON’s outperformance vs. the broader market highlighted company‑level strength (relative performance / technical momentum) as a reason traders rotated into ON. Why the Market Dipped But ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gained Today

Coverage noting ON’s outperformance vs. the broader market highlighted company‑level strength (relative performance / technical momentum) as a reason traders rotated into ON. Neutral Sentiment: ON’s most recent reported quarter showed a modest EPS beat but revenue slightly missed and was down year‑over‑year; management gave Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). That mixed fundamental picture supports rallies on sentiment but leaves execution and bookings as watch points. ON Semiconductor Price & Recent Results

ON’s most recent reported quarter showed a modest EPS beat but revenue slightly missed and was down year‑over‑year; management gave Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). That mixed fundamental picture supports rallies on sentiment but leaves execution and bookings as watch points. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and growth risk: ON trades at a high P/E (reflecting growth expectations) while recent revenue decline and modest net margin leave room for profit‑taking if sector momentum fades or earnings guidance disappoints.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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