Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,636 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.63.

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About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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