Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH - Free Report) by 3,031.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,741 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 89,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,851 shares of the construction company's stock worth $190,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 44.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,987,850 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $143,980,000 after purchasing an additional 609,866 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,465,340 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $96,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 527,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,850 shares of the construction company's stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Meritage Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Meritage Homes and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut Meritage Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $86.00 price target on Meritage Homes and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTH

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $79,066.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,147.74. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $85.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Meritage Homes's payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

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