Merk Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Merk Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,392,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,037,000 shares during the quarter. Americas Gold and Silver makes up approximately 27.5% of Merk Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Merk Investments LLC owned 5.96% of Americas Gold and Silver worth $101,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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