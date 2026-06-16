Meros Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares during the quarter. Phreesia makes up approximately 3.2% of Meros Investment Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Phreesia worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Phreesia by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Phreesia by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 332.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Phreesia and reminded investors of the July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk front and center for the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Phreesia and reminded investors of the July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk front and center for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The allegations center on claims that Phreesia overstated the durability of pharmaceutical marketing commitments, which could raise concerns about growth visibility and future revenue momentum. Article Title

The allegations center on claims that Phreesia overstated the durability of pharmaceutical marketing commitments, which could raise concerns about growth visibility and future revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary piece suggested a downgrade because Phreesia’s growth outlook is worsening, reinforcing a more cautious view on the shares, though this was opinion rather than a company announcement. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $91,372.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $235,998.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 157,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,219.54. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 50,493 shares of company stock valued at $461,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.2%

PHR opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $566.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.91. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $130.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report).

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