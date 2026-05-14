Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $315,403,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $81,982,867. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $911.77.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $901.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $768.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $336.24 and a one year high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $415.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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