Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,451 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,451 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chevron by 40.3% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,692 shares of company stock valued at $152,174,418. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.92. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $370.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Article Title

Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Positive Sentiment: Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Article Title

Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Article Title

Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: One recent note argued investors are still focused on spending discipline across the oil sector, which can limit enthusiasm if Chevron’s capital allocation is seen as too aggressive. Article Title

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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