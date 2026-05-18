Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Raised by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1,624.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,350 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.2% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,352 shares of company stock worth $102,559,436. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $614.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $622.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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