Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $180.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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