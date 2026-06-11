Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,169 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $1,038.33 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,063.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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