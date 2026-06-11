Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $319.24 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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