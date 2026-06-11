Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $75,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. President Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Article Title

Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Positive Sentiment: Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Article Title

Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Article Title

Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Article Title

There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Article Title

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Article Title

Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Article Title

Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain cautious about Tesla’s premium valuation and repeated headlines around Musk’s SpaceX plans and merger speculation, which can distract from near-term execution and add volatility. Article Title

Tesla Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $381.59 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.08, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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