Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 11,230 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,086,601,000 after buying an additional 368,534 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,480,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,275,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,219,924,000 after buying an additional 287,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $126.02 and a 1 year high of $200.05.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 15.92%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

See Also

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