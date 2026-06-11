Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.2%

TMO stock opened at $483.13 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $480.02 and its 200-day moving average is $528.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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