Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 149,099 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $267.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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