Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the software company's stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $11,595,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,785 shares of the software company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 28.9% in the first quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,421 shares of the software company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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