Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 21,042 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,245 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Article

New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Article

Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Article

Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Article

Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Shares were recently weaker than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after the stock’s sharp rally. Article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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