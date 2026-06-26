Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 18,087 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,167 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $87,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $227,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 178.0% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,140 shares of the company's stock worth $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:TT opened at $504.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $505.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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