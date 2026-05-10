MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 9,056 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jere W. Thompson III sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $136,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,838.25. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $1,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,561.40. This trade represents a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,464 shares of company stock worth $28,568,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial set a $242.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $215.70.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 511.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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