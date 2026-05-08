MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. $V

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,908 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $321.58 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $583.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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