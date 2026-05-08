MGO One Seven LLC Buys 13,515 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TJX opened at $154.39 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here