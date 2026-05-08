MGO One Seven LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. UnitedHealth to Eliminate Prior Authorization for 30% of Healthcare Services

UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. UnitedHealth: Watch The Recovery In Action

Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. According to These Metrics, UnitedHealth Stock Looks Undervalued

Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. CVS Stock Breaks Out On Earnings Due To ACA Exit, Premium Hikes

Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks notes lowered specific quarter estimates (examples: downward revisions to Q4 FY2026 and Q4 FY2027 estimates), which introduces short-term earnings risk and could temper upside if revisions continue. (Source: Zacks/analyst notes summarized in market reports.)

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:UNH opened at $369.65 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $304.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $390.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

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