MGO One Seven LLC Has $21.68 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 6,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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