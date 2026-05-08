MGO One Seven LLC Has $33.72 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,645 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $33,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $361,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at $74,334,117.76. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 167,195 shares of company stock worth $20,975,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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