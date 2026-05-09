MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.74 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $455.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $456.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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