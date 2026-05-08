MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,729 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $607.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

View Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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