MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 29,763 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPL

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 895 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $510.45 per share, with a total value of $456,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,024.45. The trade was a 44.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,899. This trade represents a 42.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $400.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.66. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $269.23 and a 1-year high of $547.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $475.88 and its 200-day moving average is $381.04.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 60.03%.The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

More Texas Pacific Land News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Pacific Land this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on the headline — TPL reported EPS of $2.07 vs. consensus $2.03 and revenue of $236.8M, with strong margins and ROE that reinforce the company’s cash-generative model. Zacks: TPL Beats Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat on the headline — TPL reported EPS of $2.07 vs. consensus $2.03 and revenue of $236.8M, with strong margins and ROE that reinforce the company’s cash-generative model. Positive Sentiment: New produced-water desalination and structured land sale — TPL says a 10,000 bpd produced-water desalination facility should begin operating in the coming weeks and it signed a $43M land sale that will be paid over 20 years, adding a long‑dated revenue stream tied to water/mineral uses. MSN: Desalination facility & land sale

New produced-water desalination and structured land sale — TPL says a 10,000 bpd produced-water desalination facility should begin operating in the coming weeks and it signed a $43M land sale that will be paid over 20 years, adding a long‑dated revenue stream tied to water/mineral uses. Positive Sentiment: Governance/board developments — TPL announced a board agreement and added Peter Doyle to the board, which management says strengthens governance amid activist pressure and may reduce governance-related uncertainty. TipRanks: Board agreement & quarter

Governance/board developments — TPL announced a board agreement and added Peter Doyle to the board, which management says strengthens governance amid activist pressure and may reduce governance-related uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced — TPL declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend (record June 1, payable June 15), reinforcing cash-return policy to shareholders. (Company release, May 5)

Dividend announced — TPL declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend (record June 1, payable June 15), reinforcing cash-return policy to shareholders. (Company release, May 5) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript now available — The Q1 call provides management commentary on water projects, land monetization and capital allocation; active investors will want to review for guidance and timing details. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript now available — The Q1 call provides management commentary on water projects, land monetization and capital allocation; active investors will want to review for guidance and timing details. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic opportunities flagged — Coverage pieces highlight potential for more data‑center and energy-related land deals to drive future growth; these are strategic positives but timing/scale remain uncertain. MSN: Data-center deals discussion

Strategic opportunities flagged — Coverage pieces highlight potential for more data‑center and energy-related land deals to drive future growth; these are strategic positives but timing/scale remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines flagged sales below estimates — at least one outlet emphasized sales came in below expectations, which can create near-term selling pressure and confusion despite the EPS beat. Yahoo Finance: Sales below estimates

Some headlines flagged sales below estimates — at least one outlet emphasized sales came in below expectations, which can create near-term selling pressure and confusion despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — coverage noting TPL “trades down” suggests investors are parsing the mix of deferred payments (20-year land sale), timing of water revenue, and any guidance nuances more cautiously, driving intraday share weakness. MSN: Why TPL trades down

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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