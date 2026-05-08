MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 5,005 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $286.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.17 and a twelve month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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