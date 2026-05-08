MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,028 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $434.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.57 and a 200-day moving average of $416.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 37.93%.

Trending Headlines about Motorola Solutions

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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