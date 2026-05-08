MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 7,346 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,439 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.90.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2%

ABBV stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 911.57%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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