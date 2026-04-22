Michael Brady & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Michael Brady & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $388.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 357.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $397.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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