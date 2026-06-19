Michels Family Financial LLC Invests $882,000 in Public Storage $PSA

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,576,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,073,032,000 after buying an additional 3,686,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,089,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,056,976,000 after buying an additional 66,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,993,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,036,375,000 after buying an additional 339,882 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $276.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair set a $305.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $323.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PSA opened at $318.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $331.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Public Storage's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Storage wasn't on the list.

While Public Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here