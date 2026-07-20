Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Harbor Advisors LLC's 7th Largest Position

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.5% of Harbor Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,967,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,352,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $848.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $949.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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