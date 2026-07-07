Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Schear Investment Advisers LLC's 5th Largest Position

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 4.7% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Down 6.1%

Micron Technology stock traded down $60.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $924.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,106,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,717,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $876.93 and a 200 day moving average of $554.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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